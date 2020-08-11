Family fun in East Devon this summer

Sidmouth swimming pool Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With the school holidays reaching the mid-way point families could be looking for things to do in East Devon and there are a range of things on offer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bird hide at Seaton Wetlands. Picrture EDDC The bird hide at Seaton Wetlands. Picrture EDDC

It’s the middle of the six-week school holiday and with staycations being the most favourable way to spend summer time this year, many local families will be wondering what to do, where to go, and – most importantly – what good offers are out there in East Devon this August...

So, we’ve taken a look...

Wild East Devon has several exciting hands-on nature sessions scheduled for the second half of August.

There’s a private guided walk around Seaton Wetlands in the morning on Saturday, August 15, a ‘Brilliant Bugs’ family activity session on Tuesday, August 18, costing £15 per family, and a natural crafts workshop on Tuesday, August 25, also costing £15 per family. Due to Covid-19 measures, the number of people allowed to attend each session is limited, so you’ll need to be quick, as places get booked up rapidly.

Seaton Tramway Picture: Terry Ife Seaton Tramway Picture: Terry Ife

Other natural craft and stream safari sessions are already fully booked. For updates or to make a booking call 01395 517557.

Another spot rich in wildlife is the Kilmington-based Axe Valley Wildlife Park that reopened at the beginning of July.

It has two entrance sessions per day, giving families a chance to quietly visit the animals. Its site also offers ample space for the children to play.

The acres of woodland and countryside at the Ottery St Mary attraction, Wildwood Escot, also makes it a great spot for social distancing.

Appy Angus is the mascot at the World of Country Life. Picture: Simon Horn. Appy Angus is the mascot at the World of Country Life. Picture: Simon Horn.

A one-way system reinforces the Covid-19 measures and additional hand sanitisers are dotted around the park.

Its Coach House Cafe is registered for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, so visitors can benefit from half price food and a soft drink, up to £10 per person, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays this month.

The Sandy Bay attraction World of Country Life is now open seven days a week until the beginning of November.

It has a limit on daily visitors and Covid-19 measures have been applied, including a one-way system in certain areas of the park.

Most of its facilities are open as usual, although animal handling and goat-walking activities have been suspended temporarily.

Families wanting to make big savings will be able to do so at Crealy Adventure Park until Sunday, September 6.

It has launched a reduced entry price ticket that is pre-bookable and costs £15 each.

The majority of its outdoor facilities and rides are open, although some of the indoor play areas remain closed for the time being.

Its restaurants and cafes are signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, so even more savings can be made for families wanting to dine there on Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August.

Due to popularity all tickets must be booked online and in advance.

Another attraction offering the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme is Seaton Tramway at its Tramstop Café in Colyton.

The offer applies to food and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday between Monday, August 3 and Monday, August 31.

Visitors are encouraged to book tickets for the trams online in advance. And as trams are a form of transport, face coverings should be worn whilst travelling on them.

The next-door venue, Seaton Jurassic, recently reopened and is operating on a timed entry basis that can be pre-booked online via its website. Its family fun trail and Jurassic Coast time ship is sure to be a big hit with the kids. And if it’s raining, it’s a great place to occupy the children.

An equally good venue for a wet weather day is one of the area’s swimming pools that recently reopened. Family swimming sessions have resumed at Exmouth Leisure Centre and Sidmouth Pool, although pool capacities have been reduced by half.

All sessions must be pre-booked and customers should arrive ‘pool ready’, to reduce time spent in the changing rooms.

For further information about some of the East Devon attractions registered for ‘Eat out to Help Out Scheme’ visit www.devonstopattractions.co.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/