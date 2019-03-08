Thomas Bowes to perform Bach at Awliscombe Parish Church

Thomas Bowes. Picture: courtesy of the artist Archant

Thomas Bowes will be performing Bach in Awliscombe Parish Church on Saturday, May 25

He is one of the UK's most versatile and accomplished violinists, as a soloist, chamber musician, concertmaster and artistic director.

In 2013, Tom undertook an extensive 'Bach Pilgrimage', giving fifty concerts of the unaccompanied sonatas and partitas of JS Bach in churches across mainland Britain and raised more than £20,000 for various charities.

This concert of solo violin music is especially designed for church spaces.

Spoken introductions give context and background to why and how the music was written, reflecting the emotional and spiritual strength of this music. All proceeds will go towards church repairs.

The concert takes place on Saturday, May 25, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £9 for adults, £7 for children and £25 for families - call 01404 45145 or book online at http://villagesinaction.co.uk

There will be interval drinks available at this Villages In Action event, which is promoted by Creative Beings CIC.