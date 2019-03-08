Advanced search

Thomas Bowes to perform Bach at Awliscombe Parish Church

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 May 2019

Thomas Bowes. Picture: courtesy of the artist

Thomas Bowes. Picture: courtesy of the artist

Archant

Thomas Bowes will be performing Bach in Awliscombe Parish Church on Saturday, May 25

Thomas Bowes will be performing Bach in Awliscombe Parish Church at the weekend.

He is one of the UK's most versatile and accomplished violinists, as a soloist, chamber musician, concertmaster and artistic director.

In 2013, Tom undertook an extensive 'Bach Pilgrimage', giving fifty concerts of the unaccompanied sonatas and partitas of JS Bach in churches across mainland Britain and raised more than £20,000 for various charities.

This concert of solo violin music is especially designed for church spaces.

Spoken introductions give context and background to why and how the music was written, reflecting the emotional and spiritual strength of this music. All proceeds will go towards church repairs.

The concert takes place on Saturday, May 25, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £9 for adults, £7 for children and £25 for families - call 01404 45145 or book online at http://villagesinaction.co.uk

There will be interval drinks available at this Villages In Action event, which is promoted by Creative Beings CIC.

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Plan submitted for 930-home development as part of Cranbrook expansion

Bluehayes, circled in blue, one of the four sites earmarked for major developments. Picture: Google Maps

Family pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ lorry driver who died on the A35 at Axminster

Wayne Woodbridge was killed in a collision on the A35 at Axminster on April 29, 2019.

Two tons for Chardstock in win over Kentisbeare

Chardstock Cricket Club's captain - Rob Hutchings. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhsp 6160-27-13AW

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Possible locations for new Devon villages set to be released

The Greater Exeter Strategic Plan area. Picture: LDRS

Inflatable ‘theme park’ comes to Honiton

Inflatable slide. Picture: South West's Inflatable Theme Park

Plan submitted for 930-home development as part of Cranbrook expansion

Bluehayes, circled in blue, one of the four sites earmarked for major developments. Picture: Google Maps

Family pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ lorry driver who died on the A35 at Axminster

Wayne Woodbridge was killed in a collision on the A35 at Axminster on April 29, 2019.

Two tons for Chardstock in win over Kentisbeare

Chardstock Cricket Club's captain - Rob Hutchings. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref mhsp 6160-27-13AW

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton RFC all set for a ‘Super Saturday’ Charity Day

Honiton 2nds at home to Exeter Eng. Ref mhsp 41-16TI 9448. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Running Club teams in action at the Run Exe Relays in Exeter

Honiton Running Club teams at the Run Exe Relay meeting. Picture HONITON RUNNING CLUB

Axe Cliff ladies beaten at Honiton in Sheelah Creasy meeting

A view of Seaton from Axe Cliff Golf Club. Picture: Terry Ife

A new era for East Devon District Council begins - LIVE

Blackdown House, EDDC's new Honiton HQ. Picture: Callum Lawton

Countdown is under way for Stockland Fair

Catching the eggs at Stockland Fair. Picture: Stockland Fair
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists