Time travel play in Honiton to feature hits by Blondie

Many hits by Blondie to feature in White Wedding, in Honiton.

‘White Wedding’, the musical with all your favourite Blondie songs will be staged at The Beehive in Honiton in May

Tribute act Bootleg Blondie, who toured earlier this year with original Blondie drummer Clem Burke, will woo you with favourite Blondie songs, including Heart of Glass, Sunday Girl, Dreaming, Denis Denis, The Tide is High, and Atomic.

They will be supported by a cast of thirty.

Writer John Gregory, who lives in Honiton, was given the chance of writing the comedy script.

It tells of accidental time travel by a group of modern day people. They arrive in the Blitz, in 1941, where famous aviator Amy Johnson is about to disappear forever.

All ends well with a White Wedding, but will the time travellers ever get back to their own time zone?

Mr Gregory said it has been fabulous having Debbie Harris in the show.

There is no coincidence that her real name is almost the same as Debbie Harry, the original Blondie.

She defines the lead role, yet is happy to muck in as needed with the other cast members.

Debbie is from a strong show biz background - as well as appearing herself on the BBC several times, her aunt is Shani Wallis who played Nancy in the film Oliver!

White Wedding is due to be staged at The Beehive on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11 (including a matinee).

Early Bird tickets are currently available online from Honiton Beehive at only £10 until Easter (thereafter £14).

Buy them quick! This show will ultimately cost far more to see if it ultimately achieves it’s goal of being performed in larger urban theatres.