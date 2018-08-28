Top acoustic guitarist to host workshop and play in Honiton concert

Guitarist Chris Woods will be leading a workshop before going on to perform at The Beehive.

Creative acoustic guitarist Chris Woods will be hosting a workshop for all abilities and styles of guitarists at The Beehive. Participants will leave having learned a range of exciting percussive techniques and enjoyed being part of a guitar orchestra.

It is intended to be a relaxed and inspiring workshop, offering new and fresh approaches in playing and thinking for all. The focus is to breathe new life into the participants’ acoustic playing whatever level they play at.

The workshop, which is open to a maximum of 20 people, runs from 4.30pm to 6pm.

It will be followed by a concert at 7.30pm, at the same venue.

Chris Woods is one of the country’s finest players and also a world class educator – his book percussive acoustic guitar, published by Hal Leonard is sold internationally and is the ‘go to’ guide for percussive playing.

He writes for various guitar magazines including Guitar Techniques and is regularly invited to the likes of the London College of Music to talk Creative Guitar.

He’s a friendly, supportive and inspirational tutor and this is an amazing opportunity to work with him before the concert.

For ticket details, visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk