Top beatboxer to perform in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 May 2019

Shlomo. Picture: Courtesy of the artist

Archant

World record-breaking beatboxer Shlomo has a June date to perform at Honiton venue.

World record-breaking beatboxer Shlomo will be appearing at The Beehive, in Honiton, in June, after his date at Easter had to be cancelled.

A spokesman for the venue said: "Shlomo was sadly unable to get to The Beehive during the Easter holidays due to a car accident.

"But we are delighted to say that he wasn't hurt and has been able to arrange this new date of Saturday, June 1, at 3pm, for his show."

Shlomo is a world record-breaking beatboxer who makes all kinds of music using just his mouth and a mic.

You can join this sonic superhero and become one of his sidekicks in a world of funny sounds, brilliant noises and cool music, whether you're aged one or 101!

The spokesman continued: "Shlomo's shows seem to sell out wherever he goes, he recently wowed everyone with his amazing skills at Exeter University's TedEx and has swathes of adult fans as well as youngsters - this show is definitely for anyone of any age to enjoy, kids are not compulsory"

In a review by BroadwayBaby, it said: "Shlomo had the audience eating out of his hand from the start. A naturally gifted teacher, Shlomo wanted to show the next generation how to beatbox and they loved him for it.

"Shlomo ended this joyous hour with a demonstration of where these simple techniques can lead and brought the house down in wonder at the impossible sounds coming from this man's mouth. This is a guy at the very top of his game and he has to be seen - or heard - to be believed!

"Listening to the buzz from the children outside after the show, they clearly had a wonderful time. They excitedly queued up to meet Shlomo and high-five their hero.

"Throughout, it was clear that the parents were having just as good a time as their kids - maybe even better."

Tickets for the show on Saturday, June 1 cost £8 for adults £6 for under-16s and a family of four can get in for £25.

For more information, visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk or call the box office on: 01404 384050.

