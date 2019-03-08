Top guitarist Clive Carroll set to perform in Honiton

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 September 2019

Clive Carroll will be perfroming in Honiton on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Music lovers have the chance to hear the work of Clive Carroll, when he performs at The Beehive, in Honiton, this weekend.

Acclaimed guitarist and composer Clive Carroll will appearing at The Beehive this weekend.

He has created a sound world all his own, with a signature blend of warmth and humour that belies his dazzling technical skill.

Clive's masterful compositions feature influences mined from the delicate cadences of Elizabethan lute classics, the imaginative eccentricity of Frank Zappa, visionary classical composers such as Bartok and Ligeti, and hints of jazz and Delta blues.

He made his musical debut at age two as a banjo-strumming cowboy singing nursery rhymes, and went to earn a First Class Honours Degree in composition and guitar from the famed Trinity College of Music in London.

He has toured and worked with guitar greats such as John Williams, Tommy Emmanuel, Xuefei Yang, Ralph Towner, and John Renbourn—as well as pop icon, Madonna!

h ewill be performing at The Beehive, in Honiton, on Saturday, September 28, at 7.30pm.

For ticket details, visit beehivehoniton.co.uk or call 01404 384050.

For more information about Clive Carroll please visit www.clivecarroll.co.uk.

