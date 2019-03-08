Top pianists to play at Tuckers Jazz Club

Award winning pianists Dave Newton (seated) and Craig Milverton (standing). Picture: Diana Bowerman Archant

Award-wining pianists Dave Newton and Craig Milverton will be performing in Dalwood in June.

Kings of the keyboard Dave Newton and Craig Milverton are between them 14 times UK award winners and will be performing at the next Tuckers Jazz Club event.

Their appearance in Dalwood, will be a unique experience of hearing both pianists at the same time.

They will be covering a wide range of music but mainly well-known jazz standards.

Dave Newton was born in Glasgow in 1958.

He played clarinet, bassoon and piano before specialising on piano at the Leeds School of Music.

He had a trio in Bradford in 1978 and worked in a theatre in Scarborough.

He returned to Scotland in the early 1980s. He established a considerable reputation as an accompanist to visiting American musicians before he launched his own solo career.

In 1987, he moved to London and worked with Alan Barnes, then toured with Martin Taylor's Quartet (including a trip to India) from 1989 to 1991.

He was vocalist Carol Kidd's musical director in the 1990s.

In addition to leading his own bands of various sizes, he has done a lot of freelance playing.

He became a fellow of Leeds College of Music in 2003, where he is a principal lecturer in jazz piano.

He was voted best Jazz Pianist in the British Jazz awards for the thirteenth time in 2014

Craig was born in Bexley, Kent and took piano lessons from the ages of 7 -12, but has no formal jazz training.

His main influences are Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans and his jazz interest was spawned by his father's record collection, initially the Boogie Woogie pianists and then Oscar and Ella.

He began performing in public at 10 years of age, but it was not until he was 21 that he turned professional.

He moved to Devon in 1985 and began gigging with local rock 'n' roll and jazz funk groups.

From 1987 to 1991, he toured regularly across the UK and Europe, including three Cork Jazz Festival appearances with R'n'B group Junkyard Angels.

Since then he has appeared with most well-known UK musicians and singers at most top venues and Jazz festivals.

The pair will be playing at Tuckers Jazz Club, at the Tuckers Arms, in Dalwood, on Saturday, June 8, at 8pm.

Tickets cost £10

For more information, visit www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk or call 01404 831280.