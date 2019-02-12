Advanced search

La Vie En Rose to play in Dalwood

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 February 2019

Vie en Rose outside the Albert Hall. Picture: Contributed

Vie en Rose outside the Albert Hall. Picture: Contributed

Archant

Tuckers Arms Jazz Club to host La Vie En Rose on Saturday

The fabulous gypsy jazz band La Vie En Rose will be performing at the Tuckers Arms, Dalwood, later this month.

The Exeter-based musicians have wide-ranging individual backgrounds in classical music, traditional jazz, rock, blues, country, ragtime and roots.

But they are pulled together by the shared pleasure of gypsy jazz and hot swing.

The band comprises David Jones on guitar, Rebecca Wilson on violin, Laurie Light on guitar, Yann Mahjoub on bass and Nick White (from the Chris Barber Band) on clarinet

In 2018, the band played for the third year running at The Royal Albert Hall’s ‘Verdi Italian Kitchen’ at its special Valentine’s Day celebration.

La Vie En Rose will be at The Tuckers Arms, Dalwood near Axminster on Saturday, February 16, at 8pm.

For tickets , at a cost of £10 email t.mackenney111@btinternet.com, or call 01404 831 280.

For more information, visit: www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk

