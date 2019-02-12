Great music line up at Tuckers Jazz Club in Dalwood

Dynamic line-up of musicians for Dalwood club gig

The next Tuckers Jazz Night will feature a truly dynamic combination of top musicians, with Alan Barnes, Julian Marc Stringle, Craig Milverton, Ashley John Long and Nick Millward.

Alan Barnes is a multi instrumentalist and an award-winning jazz musician, who has a wicked sense of humour, while Julian Marc Stringle is an outstanding clarinettist.

Craig Milverton is a well-known, talented local pianist, and these three will be joined by the amazing bass player Ashley John Long, from Cardiff and the fabulous drummer from the Kenny Ball Band, Nick Millward.

The gig takes place on Saturday, March 23, at 8pm, at The Tuckers Jazz Club, in the The Tuckers Arms, Dalwood, near Axminster.

A spokesman for the jazz club said: “Each one has appeared in Dalwood – but not all together!

“You won’t want to miss this one – so please book early.”

Tickets cost£10. For more information, visit www.dalwoodvillage.co.uk or call 01404 831280.