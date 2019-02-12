Environmental campaigner and TV presenter to speak in Kilmington

Brigit Strawbridge will be speaking about the importance of pollinators in maintaining diversity.

Environmental campaigner and TV presenter Brigit Strawbridge will be speaking at Kilmington Village Hall this week.

The subject of her talk will be Bees: the importance of pollinator diversity for flowering plants and the meeting is sponsored by East Devon Beekeepers.

Brigit has appeared on TV programmes Gardener’s World and It’s Not Easy Being Green.

Brigit and Dick Strawbridge were the couple trying to live the ecologically responsible life in front of the TV cameras in the ITV series It’s Not Easy Being Green, alongside their children Charlotte and James.

Then she founded a charity The Big Green Idea, touring the country in a modified ‘green’ bus to get the message across, which is now a fixture at the Eden Project.

Her present focus is on the planet’s flora and fauna affected by our changing environment.

Val Bone, secretary of East Devon Beekeepers, said: “Recent research in Germany demonstrated a 75 per cent reduction in insect biomass over just 27 years, and that was in a protected nature area.

“Most flowering plants depend on insects for pollination, and the dependence is often mutual: specific plants are sometimes pollinated by a single insect species which, in turn, depends completely on the pollen and nectar from that plant.

“How they do it is a remarkable story, and if they were not to be here anymore, an alarming one.”

The talk takes place on Thursday, March 7, at 7.30pm, and visitors are welcome.

Details of the East Devon Beekeepers’ activities are on their website edbk.co.uk and Val can be contacted on secretary@edbk.co.uk.