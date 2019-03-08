Two nights and six plays at drama event in Axminster

One act plays lined up for Axminster Archant

Axminster Drama Club will be welcoming Ottery Community Theatre for two night's of entertainment in July.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Axminster Drama Club (ADC) will be hosting two night's of one-act plays in July.

The group will be staging two plays under its own name and two by its younger members in ADC Youth.

Ottery Community Theatre (OCT) will also be performing two plays at the event, which will be held at the Guildhall, in Axminster.

On Friday, July 19, ADC Youth will present I Believe in Angels, ADC will perform The Quiz and OCT will stage Fairy Tale Ending.

These will be followed by another night's entertainment on Saturday, July 20, with ADC Youth's production of Big Bad and Little Red, ADC's staging of Dead Spot and OCT's performance of Clue Who.

Tickets for the event have now gone on sale and are available from Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/axminster-drama-club

For those wanting to attend on both nights, there is a special offer of £10 per ticket, or £7.50 for just one night.