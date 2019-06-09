Visitors to be welcomed for Open Farm Sunday

Farms to opens their gates in East Devon and beyond for national event

Open Farm Sunday is set to take place this weekend and people in East Devon have the chance to visit at least two in the area.

Dennings Down Farm, near Smallridge, Axminster and Gatcombe Farm, near Seaton, are both opening the farm gate for to welcome visitors on to their sites.

Dennings Down Farm, is an organic beef and sheep farm and families will be welcome to visit from 11am, to see cows and calves and ewes and lambs.

There will be tractor and trailer rides, with short talks about the farm, the wild flowers and beekeeping.

Other activities will included traditional long bow making and, for children to take part in, archery, forest school activities, and pond dipping.

Cream tea's will be served in the barn and entry is free. For more details: 07528 847683.

At Gatcombe Farm, which is run by the Reed family, entry is also free, but donations will be gicen to the bloodbikes charity, Devon Freewheelers.

Between 11am and 4pm, visitors will have the chance to see a broad range of activities at the dairy, beef, sheep, pig and arable farm.

The dairy herd is milked on a robotic system, where the cows take themselves to be milked when they are ready.

Farm tours on a tractor and trailer ride will be available and visitors will also get the chance to see sheep shearing, cow foot trimming and vet demonstrations.

There will be a tractor and machinery area, baby calf rearing area and dairy youngstock to look at.

Refreshments will include a range of food and drink, farmhouse ice cream from Verneys Molton Ice, as well as a bar provided by Branscombe Brewery.

For more details about the Gatcombe Farm event, email julie@gatcombefarm.co.uk

According to the national organisers, the event is described as 'the farming industry's annual open day, it offers a chance for people to discover real farming at first hand how their food is produced. It is also a great way for farmers to shine a light on what they deliver and why supporting British farming matters'.

Open Farm Sunday takes place on June 9 and for more information, visit www.farmsunday.org