Welsh male voice choir at The Beehive, Honiton

The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Wendy Van der Plank Archant

A popular Welsh male voice choir will perform at The Beehive in Honiton on Saturday, September 21.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Maesteg and District Male Voice Choir (Côr Meibion Maesteg a'r Cylch) has sung at Proms in the Park, the Royal Albert Hall and the House of Commons, as well as entertaining the crowds at many rugby matches.

Their programme at The Beehive, starting at 7.30pm, will include several rousing traditional Welsh songs, and popular classics such as Hello Dolly and You'll Never Walk Alone.

After the concert, there will be a traditional 'afterglow' in the Beehive Bar, when the choir will have a drink, relax and sing in an informal setting.

The choir takes great pride in raising money for charity. The Honiton concert is in aid of WHERE (Westcountry Health Education and Research Enterprise), a South West-based charity which helps vulnerable adults to integrate with the local community and to live a full and active social life.

Tickets are £12.50 (allocated seating), box office 01404 384050.