Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Welsh male voice choir at The Beehive, Honiton

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 September 2019

The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Wendy Van der Plank

The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Wendy Van der Plank

Archant

A popular Welsh male voice choir will perform at The Beehive in Honiton on Saturday, September 21.

The Maesteg and District Male Voice Choir (Côr Meibion Maesteg a'r Cylch) has sung at Proms in the Park, the Royal Albert Hall and the House of Commons, as well as entertaining the crowds at many rugby matches.

Their programme at The Beehive, starting at 7.30pm, will include several rousing traditional Welsh songs, and popular classics such as Hello Dolly and You'll Never Walk Alone.

After the concert, there will be a traditional 'afterglow' in the Beehive Bar, when the choir will have a drink, relax and sing in an informal setting.

The choir takes great pride in raising money for charity. The Honiton concert is in aid of WHERE (Westcountry Health Education and Research Enterprise), a South West-based charity which helps vulnerable adults to integrate with the local community and to live a full and active social life.

Tickets are £12.50 (allocated seating), box office 01404 384050.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial property through the night

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bumper turnout for Axminster Carnival parade

Axminster Carnival. Ref mhh 38 19TI 0294. Picture: Terry Ife

Fire crews called to Alfington house fire

Honiton Gate to Plate programme announced

Honiton Gate to Plate is returning for a second year. Picture EDDC

Firefighters battle blaze at industrial property through the night

Firefighters tackled an overnight incident near Yarcombe.

Here is when East Devon’s 2019 carnival circuit begins

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Speedway: Somerset Rebels ready to host Best Pairs

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Climate change protest at Axminster

Climate change protesters outside the Minster Church. Picture Chris Carson

Global climate strike live: updates as protests held across Devon

Global climate change group for Exmouth on their way to Exeter. Ref exe 38 19TI 0712. Picture: Terry Ife

Football latest - local teams in Saturday cup and league action

Football on pitch

Honiton Tuesday Mixed joy for Rouse and Clarke

Golf club and ball
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists