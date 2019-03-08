Young production team takes on an iconic musical in Honiton

Some of the cast of Honiton Communtiy Theatre Company's production of The Sound of Music. Picture: Lewis Law © Lewis Law

Honiton Community Theatre Company to bring The Sound of Music to the stage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After sell-out successes with The Wind in the Willows (2018) and Cinderella (2019), Honiton Community Theatre Company returns to The Beehive this summer to present one of the most famous musicals ever written: The Sound of Music.

For this production, however, it's the turn of the younger members to take the reins.

A sizeable team of teenagers impressed the committee so much with their proposals for the show that they were immediately invited to produce it themselves.

The members of the group already have a wealth of experience behind them; they have variously acted, sung, danced, produced or directed for many years, and have now pooled their talents to take on this iconic musical.

Generations of people worldwide have grown up with the 1965 film version of The Sound of Music, which tells the story of a novice nun who finds her true calling with a lonely widower and his seven children.

The love she brings to their household eventually saves them all from the encroaching threat to Central Europe in the 1930s.

This classic Rogers and Hammerstein hit follows Maria as she is thrown into looking after the seven von Trapp children in the stunning surroundings of the Austrian Alps. With the threat of the Nazis just across the mountains and a father who isn't sure how to love his children, Maria must protect them and help the von Trapps become a family again.

The songs and characters are well known, but the original stage version from 1959 contains a few differences that may surprise and delight.

A spokesman for the group said: "What is certain is that this youthful production team will bring us fresh new perspectives on an enduring classic for the whole family. Amelia K, Amelia H, Lexie, Kayley, Matt, Jake and Ryan all hope to see you there."

Tickets for the show cost £12 for adults and £8 for children.

The show will run from Wednesday, July 31 to Saturday, August 3, with evening shows starting at 7pm.

There will also be a matinee on the Saturday, at 2pm.

Accessible seating available by calling The Beehive box office on (01404) 384050

For tickets, visit: www.honitontheatre.co.uk/the-sound-of-music/ or www.beehivehoniton.co.uk