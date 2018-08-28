Advanced search

Youngsters to perform The Addams Family musical in Axminster

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 January 2019

The final pieces are being put in place for ADC Youth’s production of The Addams Family musical.

Axminster Drama Club is in the last stages of rehearsal as it prepares to stage a youth production of The Addams Family musical.

The production is being staged instead of the traditional pantomime and is giving the younger members of the group the chance to show what they can do.

Based on the 1960s television programme, Wednesday Addams is the daughter of Gomez and Morticia, and has fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family, unbeknownst to the rest of her family, other than her father, Gomez.

The two families meet for a fateful dinner which has hilarious consequences.

The Addams Family musical is being staged at Axminster Guildhall on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26, at 7.30pm, with a matinee on the Saturday, at 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £10 for all seats, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk and are now available from Archway Bookshop, in Church Street, Axminster.

