Fashion talk for the Admiral Nurse Campaign will focus on the work of Zandra Rhodes

Claire Branfield with Zandra Rhodes. Picture: Claire Branfield Archant

A talk called ‘Zandra Rhodes-50 years of Fashion’ is being staged at The Beehive, Honiton, for the Admiral Nurse Campaign.

The fashions of Zandra Rhodes will be the subject of a talk at The Beehive, with proceeds going to the Admiral Nurse Appeal.

The talk, by collector Claire Branfield, will feature volunteer models from Honiton Tesco and the Honiton Memory Café plus a few others, who will be modelling some of the pieces in a catwalk show.

‘Zandra Rhodes-50 years of Fashion’ will discuss the designer’s work.

Zandra Rhodes, with her brilliantly bright hair and bold printed designs, is synonymous with 1960s fashion and has dressed everyone from Diana, Princess of Wales to Freddie Mercury.

Claire has been a passionate collector of Rhodes extraordinary designs for 25 years.

She has appeared on the Antiques Roadshow and will talk through five decades of Zandra Rhodes Fashion.

The event takes place on Friday, January 18, with doors opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets cost £12 for general admission (raked seating) £12, and £15 for premium seats (front tables).

All tickets include a glass of fizz.