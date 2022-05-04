MP formally resigns after Commons porn scandal

Conservative MP Neil Parish has formally resigned from his role.

The Tiverton and Honiton MP has stood down after admitting watching pornography twice in the House of Commons.

Today (May 4), the Treasury released a statement saying: "The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Neil Quentin Gordon Parish to be Steward and Bailiff of the Manor of Northstead."

Appointing an MP to the position is one of the mechanisms used to allow them to resign from their office.

Mr Parish was named as the MP at the centre of the Porngate scandal last week, eventually saying he would resign in an interview with the BBC on Saturday (April 30).

He said: "I was wrong, I was stupid, I lost sense of mind."

